Latest news in Melton

An amber warning has been issued for Leicestershire which the Met Office defines as ‘an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans, with travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property’.

Students at the Melton and Brooksby campuses of SMB College Group have been told they will be going home early because of the heavy snowfall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The college said: “All of our campuses will be closing due to the snow.

Sara Wilson-Wright took this photo of her six-year-old daughter, Isabelle, walking their dog Mitzi in the snow in Melton early this morning

“Stephenson and Melton campuses will close by 1pm for all staff and students.

"At Brooksby campus, due to buses, localised arrangements will be made with the aim of closing the majority of provision this afternoon early.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicestershire Police have urged drivers to take it steady in the conditions.

The force’s roads policing unit said: “Driving conditions are not the best currently.

A snowy scene near Melton Country Park this afternoon

"Please make sure that you drive to the conditions that you encounter, allow extra time for your journey and use appropriate lighting to be sure that you are seen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicestershire County Council say: “The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow

“The weather could make it hard to drive and it may cause disruption at our waste sites.”

Paths around Melton Country Park are said to be slippery for those thinking of walking there.