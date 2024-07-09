The vandalised portable toilets lying on their side on Play Close Park, Melton, on Sunday morning

A reward is being offered to anyone who can identify the ‘disgusting’ vandals who caused a mess in Melton’s Play Close Park by knocking over eight portable toilets at the weekend.

The loos had been put up on Saturday for the hundreds of football fans who gathered to watch the England v Switzerland Euro 2024 match on a big screen.

Wymeswold-based Pee Wee Toilet Hire, which provided the toilets, were due to collect them the following morning.



But owner, Paul Hubbard, was dismayed to hear from Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which manages the park, that they had been pushed over.

Hundreds cheer on England v Switzerland on the big screen in Play Close Park, Melton, on Saturday

Paul told the Melton Times: “It was a disgusting thing to do – I was seething when I heard what had happened.

"The people who did it probably thought it was hilarious but it wasn’t for me, when you’ve got to pressure wash someone’s you-know-what off from an overturned toilet. It’s a horrible job.”

He added: “This shouldn’t happen so I am offering £150 reward to find out who did this.”

Paul’s company provides portable toilets for many Melton events, as well as for businesses to use – the aim is usually to collect them on the day when an event or business has finished with them.

"Unfortunately I’d made commitments on Saturday night so we couldn’t pick them up on the night,” he said.

“I’ve been in this job - running this business - for 13, 14 years and I can’t remember something like this happening before.

"Toilets have gone over when we’ve had high winds on a building site but that is a bit different to someone physically pushing them over.

"These toilets cost £1,000 each for us to buy and luckily there was no damage caused.

"You should be able to leave toilets in the park and not expect this to happen.

"It was nothing to do with the people watching the football on the screen - it was thugs in the night and we want to identify who did it.”

Call the firm on 07749 202711 if you know those responsible for pushing the toilets over.