Discover the winners of MP Alicia Kearns’ search for your favourite independent shops in Melton and Rutland

Alicia Kearns MP outside The Melton Cheeseboard, winner of the Food and Drink category.

The contest was organised by Melton and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns and secured about 100 nominations.

Now the winners of the 12 different categories have been announced with the overall winner named as Foxy Lots, in King Street, Melton.

Ms Kearns said: “Congratulations to every winner, runner up and nominee, particularly Foxy Lots in Melton, now officially Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Shop.

Alicia Kearns MP outside Little Ryan.

“I’ve been struck by how much love there is in our communities for shops – and the stories that residents have told me about how important these institutions are to their communities really show how special our area is.

Ms Kearns added: “People reporting the death of the High Street are very much wrong – it’s with shops like these show that the heart of our communities.

She added: “With nominations for shops of all sorts across Rutland and Melton, this has been a celebration of the independent shops that make the communities around Rutland, Melton, the Vale and Harborough Villages such wonderful places to live.

The winners and runners up for all the categories are:

Alicia Kearns outside Baubles.

Overall winner: Foxy Lots - Melton

Beauty and Pampering: Winner - The Beauty Studio - Melton. Runner Up – Beauty Box - Melton.

Butcher: Winner - Derek Jones – Melton. Runner Up – Leeson’s Butchers - Oakham.

Cafe: Winner - Off the Beaten Path – Melton. Runner Up – Potting Shed Café - Melton.

The team at Derek Jones Family Butchers.

Children and Babies: Winner - Little Rayn - Melton. Runner Up – Melton Toys - Melton.

Clothing and Accessories: Winner - Baubles and Bangles – Melton. Runner Up - White Boutique - Melton.

Craft and Hobby: Winner - Wool Zone - Melton. Runner Up – Eco Emporium - Rutland.

Farm and Produce: Winner - Hilltop Farm Shop – Melton. Runner Up – Farmer Lou’s - Melton.

Food and Drink: Winner - Melton Cheeseboard - Melton. Runner Up - Hambleton Bakery - Oakham.

Gifts and Stationary: Winner - Foxy Lots - Melton. Runner Up – Luna Rayn - Melton.

Home and Garden: Winner - Grange Garden Centre - Melton. Runner Up - Gates Garden Centre - Cold Overton.