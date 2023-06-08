90-year-old fitness fanatic Derrick Draper with Chris Shilham, who takes the body pump sessions at Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton

A former army physical training instructor, Derrick has never lost his drive to stay fit and healthy and he’s one of the most popular members at the Dalby Road centre.

He works out up to three times a week at Waterfield, attending the body pump and body combat classes, and says it makes him feel great.

Derrick told the Melton Times: “I really look forward to going to the classes every week, it’s a great atmosphere.

Derrick Draper (right) enjoys a body pump session at Waterfield Leisure Centre

"I love seeing everyone here – I’m everybody’s grandad.

"I want to keep doing it until I’m 100.”

Derrick was born in India, where his dad was serving in the army, in April 1933.

They moved to England 15 years later and the family settled in Long Clawson.

Derrick Draper celebrates his 90th birthday at a fitness session at Waterfield Leisure Centre and (left) the card he was presented with by staff and classmates

He joined the army and became a PTI, later changing career as a firefighters with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, working out of the Loughborough and Wigston stations.

"I’ve always believed that if you lift light weights regularly and take regular exercise it will be very good for you,” said Derrick.

"I retired in 1988 but I’ve always kept myself fit and I still enjoy it.”

Derrick has been married to Peggy for 69 years and the couple have two children and two great-grandchildren.