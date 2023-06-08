Derrick is still a fitness fanatic at the age of 90
A former army physical training instructor, Derrick has never lost his drive to stay fit and healthy and he’s one of the most popular members at the Dalby Road centre.
He works out up to three times a week at Waterfield, attending the body pump and body combat classes, and says it makes him feel great.
Derrick told the Melton Times: “I really look forward to going to the classes every week, it’s a great atmosphere.
"I love seeing everyone here – I’m everybody’s grandad.
"I want to keep doing it until I’m 100.”
Derrick was born in India, where his dad was serving in the army, in April 1933.
They moved to England 15 years later and the family settled in Long Clawson.
He joined the army and became a PTI, later changing career as a firefighters with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, working out of the Loughborough and Wigston stations.
"I’ve always believed that if you lift light weights regularly and take regular exercise it will be very good for you,” said Derrick.
"I retired in 1988 but I’ve always kept myself fit and I still enjoy it.”
Derrick has been married to Peggy for 69 years and the couple have two children and two great-grandchildren.
Chris Shilham, who takes the hour-long body pump classes, said: “The class all love Derrick. He’s the one person who will go up to a new member, talk to them and make them feel welcome.”