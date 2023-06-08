News you can trust since 1859
Derrick is still a fitness fanatic at the age of 90

He’s more than three times the age of many of the others but 90-year-old Derrick Draper just loves his weekly fitness classes at Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre.
By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST
90-year-old fitness fanatic Derrick Draper with Chris Shilham, who takes the body pump sessions at Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton90-year-old fitness fanatic Derrick Draper with Chris Shilham, who takes the body pump sessions at Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton
90-year-old fitness fanatic Derrick Draper with Chris Shilham, who takes the body pump sessions at Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton

A former army physical training instructor, Derrick has never lost his drive to stay fit and healthy and he’s one of the most popular members at the Dalby Road centre.

He works out up to three times a week at Waterfield, attending the body pump and body combat classes, and says it makes him feel great.

Derrick told the Melton Times: “I really look forward to going to the classes every week, it’s a great atmosphere.

Derrick Draper (right) enjoys a body pump session at Waterfield Leisure CentreDerrick Draper (right) enjoys a body pump session at Waterfield Leisure Centre
Derrick Draper (right) enjoys a body pump session at Waterfield Leisure Centre
"I love seeing everyone here – I’m everybody’s grandad.

"I want to keep doing it until I’m 100.”

Derrick was born in India, where his dad was serving in the army, in April 1933.

They moved to England 15 years later and the family settled in Long Clawson.

Derrick Draper celebrates his 90th birthday at a fitness session at Waterfield Leisure Centre and (left) the card he was presented with by staff and classmatesDerrick Draper celebrates his 90th birthday at a fitness session at Waterfield Leisure Centre and (left) the card he was presented with by staff and classmates
Derrick Draper celebrates his 90th birthday at a fitness session at Waterfield Leisure Centre and (left) the card he was presented with by staff and classmates

He joined the army and became a PTI, later changing career as a firefighters with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, working out of the Loughborough and Wigston stations.

"I’ve always believed that if you lift light weights regularly and take regular exercise it will be very good for you,” said Derrick.

"I retired in 1988 but I’ve always kept myself fit and I still enjoy it.”

Derrick has been married to Peggy for 69 years and the couple have two children and two great-grandchildren.

Chris Shilham, who takes the hour-long body pump classes, said: “The class all love Derrick. He’s the one person who will go up to a new member, talk to them and make them feel welcome.”

