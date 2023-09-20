Delays are expected in the Melton area with major work due to start on the A46

The National Highways scheme involves renewing sections of concrete, reconstructing and sealing the joints between them, retexturing the surface and reinstating road markings and studs.

At the same time, localised patching repairs will be carried out to any sections of asphalt carriageway which need it.

To set up the first phase of work, the A46 will be closed in both directions overnight from 8pm to 6am for three weeks, seven days a week and traffic will be diverted via the A606 and A607 via Melton Mowbray.

National Highways project manager, Kyle Morley, said: “Decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys now mean this section of the A46 between Six Hills and Widmerpool needs work to extend its life and ensure it remains safe and dependable.

“Our improvements will also minimise the number of unplanned works and closures to keep the road operational.

“The work involves a 24/7 contraflow and there will be some overnight closures to set that up, starting next week so we advise people to plan their journeys before setting off and to allow plenty of time.”