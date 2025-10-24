Ian Neale holding his community award with, from left, High Sheriff of Leicestershire Stephen Bryan, Mayor of Melton Councillor Siggy Atherton and Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur

A dedicated member of Melton Mowbray’s St Mary’s Church was presented with a special honour at a Civic Service on Sunday.

Canon Ian Neale, who is Melton Team Warden, was presented with an award to mark his service to the community by The High Sheriff of Leicestershire, Stephen Bryan.

The event was organised by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Siggy Atherton, and it was attended by a number of local dignitaries and prominent people in the Melton community.

Councillor Atherton told the Melton Times: “I was asked some time ago who I thought deserves recognition for work in the community and I am aware of the commitment Ian Neale gives, not only to the church but also to the community at large, so I recommended him to the High Sheriff.

"It was very moving and the only time I have seen Ian lost for words.”

Also in attendance was HM Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, Melton & Syston MP Edward Argar and his wife Laetitia, chairman of Leicestershire County Council Paul Harrison, plus chairs and Mayors from neighbouring districts, Rutland, Harborough, Newark, Charnwood and Hinckley & Bosworth.

Mr Kapur did the first reading, Mr Argar read the Gospel

The chair of Melton Mencap, manager of Pepper’s – A Safe place and the president of Melton indoor Bowls Club were also present.

“I wanted it to a part of a normal Sunday service so that the congregants can be part of it, as I am a member of St Mary’s church,” added Councillor Atherton.