Deadline nears to have a say on suggested changes to the Melton Local Plan
Melton Borough Council adopted its Local Plan, covering 2011 to 2036, in October 2018 but it is legally required to consider a review of it every five years.
The council has suggested a number of changes, including those involved with new housing development, although not the number of houses required in the borough up to 2036.
Other proposed amendments surrounding the local economy, employment sites, town centre retails and tourism.
Environmental policies and those involved with infrastructure, such as transport and broadband provision have also been mentioned for changes.
Residents can have their say by going online at www.meltonplan.co.uk/issues-and-options to view the council’s suggested changes and comment on them.
They can also request a paper form or pick one up from the council’s Parkside offices or local libraries.