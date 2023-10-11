News you can trust since 1859
Deadline nears for Melton borough's health and fitness awards

Deadline for nominations for this year’s Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards is Sunday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Deadline for nominations for Let's Get Moving Melton Awards 2023 is this Sunday

The awards recognise sporting success and champions of health and fitness in the Melton borough.

They also celebrate unsung heroes, those who make things possible behind the scenes, people who have achieved and others who have inspired others.

Residents are encouraged to nominate people or groups within the community who they believe should be recognised for their achievements and dedication to sports, physical activity and health.

The awards are organised by Melton Sport and Health Alliance, which is led by Melton Borough Council, and a presentation night is scheduled for Thursday November 30.

Once all nominations have been received an independent panel will review all submissions and create a shortlist of nominees, which will be posted on the Melton Sport and Health Alliance website ahead of the awards ceremony.

The categories cover school teams, adult teams and inclusive person of the year, among many others.

Go to www.meltonsportandhealth.org.uk/lets-get-moving-melton-awards-2023 to nominate a contender.

