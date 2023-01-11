Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield HQ

Cash-strapped County Hall have outlined proposals to make £59million efficiency savings and £4million in service cuts, including reviewing waste sites and streetlighting.

Local people are being asked to give feedback on the plans, which provide for a £57million investment in supporting vulnerable people, to pay for more home and residential care, and support people with physical disabilities, learning disabilities and mental health needs with the number of home care users having increased by 600 since January 2020.

Additionally, £508million has been earmarked for major capital investment over the next four years, including forward funding for the north and east sections of Melton’s partial bypass.

Deputy council leader, Deborah Taylor, said: “Our priority is ensuring vulnerable people continue to receive services they depend on, despite soaring year-on-year demand. That’s why our plan earmarks an extra £57million for support – but this also means that difficult decisions lie ahead.

“Local government is facing an ever increasing squeeze on funding so service reductions and a Council Tax increase also feature in our proposals.

“Balancing our £504million yearly budget is a complex balancing act. With the financial pressure growing, there’s never been a more important time to get involved and help shape future decisions.”

