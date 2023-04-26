Deadline nears for applications to the £10K Ragdale community funding scheme
Charities, organisations and sports clubs have only until 4pm tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) to apply for a share of the £10,000 Ragdale Hall Community Chest.
The Melton Times has teamed up with the award-winning spa once again to support projects across the borough.
Applications can be made for any amount from £100 to £1,000 as we aim to support as many local groups as we can.
One of the latest applicants is Roof Resurrectors, who would like £950 to replace a window in the bell tower at St Peter’s Church, at Kirby Bellars, and for a new church noticeboard.
Melton Mowbray Tennis Club has applied for £775 to help support tennis sessions for pupils at the local Birch Wood Area Special School.
Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, wants £1,000 to help pay for its opening on an extra day – Mondays – to support even more people with life-limiting conditions.
And Friends of Melton Country Park would like up to £250 for 10 litter picking hoops and four new bat boxes for their voluntary work at the park.
To apply for a share of the funding pot, you will need to email [email protected] and include the name of your organisation, how much you would like from the funding pot, what you will use the money for and a short description of your organisation. Please also send any photos you have to illustrate your group or cause.
Deadline for applications is tomorrow (Thursday) at 4pm. Cheques will be presented to beneficiaries at an evening event at Ragdale Hall Spa on Monday June 12.