Deadline nears for applications to the £10K Ragdale community funding scheme

Pupils from Birch Wood Area Special School enjoy a tennis session with Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

The Melton Times has teamed up with the award-winning spa once again to support projects across the borough.

Applications can be made for any amount from £100 to £1,000 as we aim to support as many local groups as we can.

One of the latest applicants is Roof Resurrectors, who would like £950 to replace a window in the bell tower at St Peter’s Church, at Kirby Bellars, and for a new church noticeboard.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club has applied for £775 to help support tennis sessions for pupils at the local Birch Wood Area Special School.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, wants £1,000 to help pay for its opening on an extra day – Mondays – to support even more people with life-limiting conditions.

And Friends of Melton Country Park would like up to £250 for 10 litter picking hoops and four new bat boxes for their voluntary work at the park.

To apply for a share of the funding pot, you will need to email [email protected] and include the name of your organisation, how much you would like from the funding pot, what you will use the money for and a short description of your organisation. Please also send any photos you have to illustrate your group or cause.