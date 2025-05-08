Beneficiaries at the 2024 Ragdale Hall Community Chest presentation evening PHOTO Adam Shaw

We’ve decided to extend the deadline for applications to this year’s Ragdale Hall Community Chest.

Plenty of charities, community groups, schools and sports clubs have already applied for a share of the £10,000 generously put up once again by the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa.

And to give everyone a chance to apply we will now take applications up to 5pm on Thursday May 15.

Melton Foxes FC would like a donation from the fund to buy some wheelable nine-a-side goals, which cost £3,000 for a pair.

The club is expanding, with new teams for under 16 girls and adult ladies, so needs extra equipment.

Friends of St Mary’s Primary School, in Melton, has asked for £500 to help buy a five-metre hexagonal gazebo with decked base for an outside classroom.

The group has already raised £3,500 of the £10,495 cost with fundraising activities and a summer fete.

Kick Up The Arts Melton has applied for £625 towards the cost of running creative youth sessions.

Up to 20 youngsters with disadvantages and other challenges would benefit from the September workshops, learning new skills and enhancing their wellbeing.

Email your applications for a share of this year’s fund to [email protected] by May 15, 2025.

You will need to include the name of your organisation and a brief description of what it is involved in and how people would benefit from a donation from the Ragdale fund.

Can you also give the name of an individual making the application, with a contact telephone or mobile number.