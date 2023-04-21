News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
51 minutes ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
6 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
7 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM

Deadline approaches for Ragdale Hall Community Chest applications

Applicants for this year’s Ragdale Hall Community Chest funding scheme have less than a week left to ask for a share of the £10,000 pot.

By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:55 BST
The beneficiaries of the Make It Happen funding scheme - now called Ragdale Hall Community Chest - celebrate back in 2019 on the cheque presentation nightThe beneficiaries of the Make It Happen funding scheme - now called Ragdale Hall Community Chest - celebrate back in 2019 on the cheque presentation night
The beneficiaries of the Make It Happen funding scheme - now called Ragdale Hall Community Chest - celebrate back in 2019 on the cheque presentation night

We have teamed up once again with the popular local spa to support charities, organisations and sports clubs in the Melton borough.

Applications can be made for any amount from £100 to £1,000 as we aim to support as many local groups as we can.

One of the latest applicants is Trevonne Stage School, a small independent family business which has been providing dance lessons and performance opportunities for Melton youngsters for over 40 years.

Trevonne Stage SchoolTrevonne Stage School
Trevonne Stage School
Most Popular

They want £650 to pay for a set of 40 foldable chairs and a trolley for their audiences to sit on.

Melton Breast Cancer Support Group would like £250 to buy parking cards for women attending treatment at Leicester Royal Infirmary and for leaflets for the group.

And Melton Mowbray Town Bowls Club has applied for £500 to provide a ramp for their new disabled toilets.

To apply for a share of the funding pot, you will need to email [email protected] and include the name of your organisation, how much you would like from the funding pot, what you will use the money for and a short description of your organisation. Please also send any photos you have to illustrate your group or cause.

The Ragdale Hall Community Chest funding scheme is allocating £10,000 to local organisations, charities and sports clubsThe Ragdale Hall Community Chest funding scheme is allocating £10,000 to local organisations, charities and sports clubs
The Ragdale Hall Community Chest funding scheme is allocating £10,000 to local organisations, charities and sports clubs

Deadline for applications is Thursday April 27 at 4pm. Cheques will be presented to beneficiaries at an evening event at Ragdale Hall Spa on Monday June 12.

Related topics:Melton