Deadline approaches for Ragdale Hall Community Chest applications
Applicants for this year’s Ragdale Hall Community Chest funding scheme have less than a week left to ask for a share of the £10,000 pot.
We have teamed up once again with the popular local spa to support charities, organisations and sports clubs in the Melton borough.
Applications can be made for any amount from £100 to £1,000 as we aim to support as many local groups as we can.
One of the latest applicants is Trevonne Stage School, a small independent family business which has been providing dance lessons and performance opportunities for Melton youngsters for over 40 years.
They want £650 to pay for a set of 40 foldable chairs and a trolley for their audiences to sit on.
Melton Breast Cancer Support Group would like £250 to buy parking cards for women attending treatment at Leicester Royal Infirmary and for leaflets for the group.
And Melton Mowbray Town Bowls Club has applied for £500 to provide a ramp for their new disabled toilets.
To apply for a share of the funding pot, you will need to email [email protected] and include the name of your organisation, how much you would like from the funding pot, what you will use the money for and a short description of your organisation. Please also send any photos you have to illustrate your group or cause.
Deadline for applications is Thursday April 27 at 4pm. Cheques will be presented to beneficiaries at an evening event at Ragdale Hall Spa on Monday June 12.