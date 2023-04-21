The beneficiaries of the Make It Happen funding scheme - now called Ragdale Hall Community Chest - celebrate back in 2019 on the cheque presentation night

We have teamed up once again with the popular local spa to support charities, organisations and sports clubs in the Melton borough.

Applications can be made for any amount from £100 to £1,000 as we aim to support as many local groups as we can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the latest applicants is Trevonne Stage School, a small independent family business which has been providing dance lessons and performance opportunities for Melton youngsters for over 40 years.

Trevonne Stage School

They want £650 to pay for a set of 40 foldable chairs and a trolley for their audiences to sit on.

Melton Breast Cancer Support Group would like £250 to buy parking cards for women attending treatment at Leicester Royal Infirmary and for leaflets for the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Melton Mowbray Town Bowls Club has applied for £500 to provide a ramp for their new disabled toilets.

To apply for a share of the funding pot, you will need to email [email protected] and include the name of your organisation, how much you would like from the funding pot, what you will use the money for and a short description of your organisation. Please also send any photos you have to illustrate your group or cause.

The Ragdale Hall Community Chest funding scheme is allocating £10,000 to local organisations, charities and sports clubs