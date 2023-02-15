Runners take on the Belvoir Challenge

About 1,000 runners and walkers are expected to take part in the event, which gives the option of covering either a 15 or 26-mile course, on Saturday March 4, starting and finishing from the village hall at Harby.

This will be the 31st edition of the challenge with funds once again going to the Harby Church of England Primary School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event brings together the whole school with it being managed and run solely by parents, grandparents, former pupils and the Friends of Harby School.

Adult entry prices start from £35 for the 15-mile route.

Entrants have the option of checking-in online with organisers posting their bib to them prior to the event.

Shuttle buses will be put on as part of a park and ride scheme for those who take part.

Advertisement

Advertisement