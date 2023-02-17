A major Melton road is set to be reopened to traffic

Leicestershire County Council say Scalford Road, which is closed just past John Ferneley College, is likely to reopen next weekend, if all goes to plan.

Motorists are concerned that journeys will be delayed even more north of the town when the A606 at Potter Hill is closed overnight for an extended period from Monday.

But their fears should be allayed a little by news that Scalford Road will at least be available again soon.

A spokesman for County Hall told the Melton Times this afternoon (Friday): “The works on Scalford Road for developer works are due to end, and the road reopen on February 26, should there be no unforeseen circumstances.”

We were initially told that the work on the A606 Nottingham Road would see the stretch between Potter Hill and the Melton Road at Ab Kettleby closed for 20 nights.

But the county council now say it should be completed in half that time, which a closure in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

The spokesman added: “The closure of Nottingham Road is for county council works, including resurfacing the carriageway plus replacing and repairing gullies.

"These are night works only from Monday to Friday for two weeks, for 10 nights.