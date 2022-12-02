Rachel Cousen completes her fundraising skydive

The 50-year-old completed a tandem skydive over the Vale of Belvoir in aid of St John’s Catholic Church, in Thorpe End.

Proceeds from her personal sponsorship, which so far stands at £1,400, will go towards the fundraising to build a new hall next to the historic neo-Gothic church.

Friends say Rachel looked remarkably cool, calm and collected as she prepared to launch herself into space, at 1pm on Sunday.

Afterwards she said: “I have a little ear pain, but otherwise I’m fine. It was absolutely amazing; it felt great.”

She thanked everyone who has sponsored and supported her.

Frances Levett, a member of the fundraising Friends of St John’s group, said: “Rachel’s daredevil feat illustrates the care and love of the Melton parishioners for their parish church, and their determination to restore the hall, which was built just after the church in 1844, but which was sadly demolished in the early 1980s.

“The plans for the new church hall complex have already been drawn up and dubbed ‘The Hall at the Heart of the Town’.

"And as Rachel’s leap of faith shows, today’s parishioners are no less courageous than their ancestors and just as determined to serve their community.”