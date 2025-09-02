Dancing group raises hundreds of pounds for Melton foodbank charity
Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group decides on supporting a different worthy cause each year and for the last 12 months it was Storehouse, the Melton foodbank.
And at the group’s AGM, Tracy Hunsley from the Waltham group presented a cheque for £500 to Storehouse manager, Natalie Stathakis.
Natalie told members about the work Storehouse does at their base on Nottingham Street, to the rear of the Hope Centre, and she was then invited to try an easy Scottish dance.
The dancing season is just beginning for Waltham members and they are keen to attract new members as now is the best time to learn.
For more details on the group, call John Aitken on 07770 428103.
Storehouse provides food bags and clothing, it operates a cafe and offers showers to visitors.
Go to www.storehousemelton.org.uk for more details.