Dan and Stuart in training in their wheelchairs on a country road ahead of Sunday's Great North Run

Sunday will be ‘a really emotional day’ for the two men aiming to boost the fundraising legacy of Claire Lomas above the magical £1M mark.

Claire, from Eye Kettleby, tragically passed away aged 44 just over a year ago after dedicating her life to fundraising for vital research to help others who have suffered life-changing paralysis.

She raised more than £950k for The Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation by completing a range of gruelling challenges despite having been paralysed from the chest down in horse riding accident in 2007.

Her widower, Dan, and close friend, Stuart Hall, are taking on a tough three-stage fundraiser in wheelchairs, which they’ve dubbed the Three Spokes Challenge, in a bid to generate the £48k needed to take Claire’s total over the £1M.

They are halfway to the target now, having completed the 10km Great Manchester Run back in May, and are now preparing for Sunday’s Great North Run half-marathon on Sunday ahead of October’s final stage, the Great South Run, over 10 miles.

Training is going well although Stuart admits ‘we both have sore hands and arms’ through having to power the wheelchairs along country roads through their own efforts.

Stuart, known to friends by his nickname ‘Pid’, told the Melton Times: “The support we have received in the year since we tragically lost Claire has been amazing and everyone have been so generous.

"We have raised over £23k of the £48k needed to take Claire’s legacy to our £1M target.

“Sunday will be a really emotional day as Dan and myself return to Newcastle for the Great North Run.

“Having done it twice before alongside Claire, this is going to be challenging both physically and mentally – usually Claire is by our side but this time she will be riding along with us in our hearts.”

He added: “Our training has gone really well with lots of hill work, which should be enough for us to complete the 13.1 miles in a reasonable time – and hopefully finish in daylight.

“The Great Run team have been fantastic in supporting our challenges and help us all they can.”

You can sponsor Stuart and Dan online at https://ajbellgreatmanchesterrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/threespokes or text a £5 donation to CUCKOO on 70085.