Cynthia Mack with her professional dance partner, Granger Wittering

Cynthia Mack, who is a ward admin assistant at Leicester Royal Infirmary, will be a performing with pro, Granger Wittering, at the prestigious Winter Gardens ballroom, in Blackpool, on February 24.

The couple will be dancing the salsa to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez at Dance Floor Heroes 2023, with proceeds from the event going to Tia's Crown, which supports physical and mental well being through dance and social interaction.

Cynthia says she was surprised to be invited to take part in a regional heat for the event at Birmingham after applying to get involved.

From all the heats, 50 people were selected and then the final 12 were chosen, with Cynthia ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be one of them.

Cynthia, who says the charity is close to her heart because she has a daughter who struggles with mental health issues, said: "I am overjoyed to be taking part in what will be a fantastic evening of entertainment.

"The event will be presented by Ian Waite and Flavia Cacace-Mistry, who are both former Strictly pros and it is being judged by Strictly dancers Lilia Kopylova, Kristina Rihanoff, Pasha Kovalev and Nikita Kuzmin, who is one of the new pros on the show, so it's all pretty exciting.”

