Last year's inaugural cycling event at the Get Busy Living Centre at Burrough

Cyclists of all ages and abilities are being invited to a special event at the Matt Hampson Foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre at Burrough-on-the-Hill this weekend.

The second annual Get Busy Cycling Day, which will be on Saturday from 10am to 3pm, will see sporting and recreational riders welcomed to to the centre to find out more about its work or just to call in for a tea or coffee and a cake.

Local cycling routes over 20, 40 and 75 miles are available to download if cyclists are looking for inspiration – participants are encouraged to use the centre as their base or their destination.

All ascents of Burrough Hill will count towards the day’s Everest Challenge and there will be a chance to win a Get Busy Living cycling shirt.

Car parking is available for anyone who would prefer to ride out from the centre into rural Leicestershire and Rutland.

The foundation supports and inspires young people seriously injured through sport, and includes cyclists and triathletes among its many beneficiaries.

Matt Hampson experienced a life-changing injury in 2005 while training with the England Under 21 rugby squad which left him paralysed from the neck down and breathing via a ventilator. He created the foundation to help others following serious injury.

The Get Busy Living Centre was opened to provide expert physiotherapy, specialist personal training, rehabilitation and wellbeing services, mentoring and advice to help young people after life-changing injury.

Click HERE to see more about the Get Busy Cycling event.