Crowds pack town centre for parade and thrilling cycle race finish

Finn Crocket wins the 2022 Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street

Around 250 youngsters from local Scout groups marched in the parade through town with family members and visitors giving them all a warm reception as they celebrated the patron saint of England.

There was just enough time for a late lunch or a visit to a local cafe before some of the nation’s best cyclists arrived in Melton for the sprint finish at the end of gruelling 180km race across undulating Rutland and Melton countryside.

Unfortunately there was no marching band available this year to accompany the parade but firefighters brought along their popular Trumpton fire engine at the last minute to lead the march and add an extra sparkle to the spectacle.

Rider Stuart Belfour is presented with a large Melton pork pie by Stephen Hallam, of Dickinson and Morris, after the 2022 CiCLE Classic

Members of the 4th Melton led the parade, followed by the 36th Melton, 1st Waltham, 1st Old Dalby, 1st Long Clawson and the three explorer units.

The party set off from the car park in Thorpe End next to the Tuxford and Tebbutt creamery at 12.45pm and made their way along Sherrard Street.

They then gathered with leaders and parents in St Mary’s Church for the traditional St George’s Day service, which was taken for the last time by retiring rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby.

Following the service, the parade started out again in bright sunshine through the Market Place, continued down Nottingham Street and finished at the end of the road near the Hope Centre.

Trumpton fire engine leads St George's Day Parade through Melton

There was great excitement later in the afternoon when the leading riders headed towards the finish of the CiCLE Classic, with crowds lining Sherrard Street and rattling the barriers in support.

Scottish rider, Finn Crockett, edged out Czech rival Thomas Kopecky, in an exciting conclusion to the event, with British rider Jacob Scott third.

Stuart Belfour was presented with a large Melton Mowbray pork pie by Stephen Hallam, of Dickinson and Morris for being the first rider into Melton on the first circuit of the town ahead of the finish.