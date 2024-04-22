Last year's St George's Day parade passes through Market Place

Participants will gather at 12.45pm ahead of the start at 1pm from the car park of the Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery on Thorpe End.

The parade, led by the Melton District Explorers, will move down Sherrard Street, Market Place and Leicester Street before heading to St Mary’s Church.

A service of celebration will be held in the church from 1.30pm before the parade reforms at 2.30pm and heads back around Leicester Street and then through the Market Place to then finish past Poundland, in Nottingham Street, before 3pm.

This year’s parade will involve youngsters from the Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from all the five local groups, including Long Clawson, Old Dalby, Waltham, 4th Melton and 36th Melton.