Cricket legends to appear in charity show at Melton Theatre

Cricketing legends will be appearing at a special charity show at Melton Theatre next month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST
Cricket legends to appear in charity show at Melton Theatre

The event, on Wednesday August 23, features former England stars Mike Gatting, Matthew Hoggard and Angus Fraser plus Trent Rockets and Nottinghamshire player Luke Fletcher.

They will be telling tales from inside the dressing room about their stellar careers as well as answering questions about The Ashes, the World Cup and other topics.

Proceeds will go to the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, which provides sport and countryside education opportunities for primary school children and youngsters with special needs across the Melton area.

The trust’s CEO, Darren Bicknell, a former Surrey and Notts player, will host the event.

Tickets cost £20 and are available by clicking HERE

There is also a special rate of £17 (including booking fee) for groups of 10 or more, which can be booked via the box office on 01664 851111.

