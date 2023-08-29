News you can trust since 1859
Cricket legends entertain theatre audience at charity evening

Four top cricketers have helped raise thousands of pounds for a charity which gives sports and leisure opportunities for young people in the Melton area by appearing at a special entertainment evening.
By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST
From left, Angus Fraser, Matthew Hoggard, Luke Fletcher and Mike Gatting at the cricket legends charity evening at Melton Theatre PHOTO TOBY ROBERTSFrom left, Angus Fraser, Matthew Hoggard, Luke Fletcher and Mike Gatting at the cricket legends charity evening at Melton Theatre PHOTO TOBY ROBERTS
From left, Angus Fraser, Matthew Hoggard, Luke Fletcher and Mike Gatting at the cricket legends charity evening at Melton Theatre PHOTO TOBY ROBERTS

Former England players Mike Gatting, Matthew Hoggard and Angus Fraser were joined on stage at Melton Theatre by popular Nottinghamshire CCC and Trent Rockets bowler, Luke Fletcher.

They talked about their careers, bringing to life several high-profile incidents, with proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle going to the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

Former Surrey and Notts batsman, Darren Bicknell, who is chief executive of the trust, interviewed the players.

Gatting spoke about his time as England skipper in the 1980s and his infamous run-in with an umpire in Pakistan while Fraser recounted interesting stories from his time as a Test bowler and county cricket. Hoggard, who now plays for Barkby, spoke about his part in the 2005 Ashes victory while Fletcher gave an interesting insight into the modern game.

