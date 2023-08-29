Cricket legends entertain theatre audience at charity evening
Former England players Mike Gatting, Matthew Hoggard and Angus Fraser were joined on stage at Melton Theatre by popular Nottinghamshire CCC and Trent Rockets bowler, Luke Fletcher.
They talked about their careers, bringing to life several high-profile incidents, with proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle going to the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.
Former Surrey and Notts batsman, Darren Bicknell, who is chief executive of the trust, interviewed the players.
Gatting spoke about his time as England skipper in the 1980s and his infamous run-in with an umpire in Pakistan while Fraser recounted interesting stories from his time as a Test bowler and county cricket. Hoggard, who now plays for Barkby, spoke about his part in the 2005 Ashes victory while Fletcher gave an interesting insight into the modern game.