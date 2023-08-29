From left, Angus Fraser, Matthew Hoggard, Luke Fletcher and Mike Gatting at the cricket legends charity evening at Melton Theatre PHOTO TOBY ROBERTS

Former England players Mike Gatting, Matthew Hoggard and Angus Fraser were joined on stage at Melton Theatre by popular Nottinghamshire CCC and Trent Rockets bowler, Luke Fletcher.

They talked about their careers, bringing to life several high-profile incidents, with proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle going to the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

Former Surrey and Notts batsman, Darren Bicknell, who is chief executive of the trust, interviewed the players.