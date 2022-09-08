Cream teas event raises funds for new church hall in Melton
Members of Melton’s St John’s Catholic Church raised more than £600 towards a new church hall with a cream teas event.
Friends of St Johns Church organised the fundraiser in the memorial gardens at the Thorpe End church with several types of home-made cakes, as well as cream scones.
Organisers were overwhelmed by the public support.
Sheila Sulley, one of the helpers serving, said: “I think word must have spread around the town about how delicious the refreshments were.
"People started queueing half an hour before we were due to open.
"They kept coming back for more, and the home-made cakes were quickly sold out. There was a lovely, happy atmosphere."
Frances Levett, chair of the Friends group, added: "So many people turned up that we had to bring benches out of the church into the garden.
“Thankfully the weather was kind to us. It just shows how badly we need a church hall.”