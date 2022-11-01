Coveted tourist award for Melton museum
Staff at Melton Carnegie Museum are celebrating being awarded a special accolade by Visit England, the national tourist board organisation.
The Thorpe End service picked up the Hidden Gem award following a Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.
An assessor’s report highlighted the overall cleanliness of the attraction, the multi-sensory children’s trail and the architecture of the former Carnegie Library building.
It added: “Visitors are greeted immediately on arrival and all the relevant information about the museum was provided by helpful and friendly staff.”
There was also a Best Told Story accolade for Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre, which is also managed by Leicestershire County Council.
Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for adults and communities at County Hall, said: “It is great that two of our exceptional attractions have been recognised by a prestigious visitor organisation such as Visit England.
“The accolades represent just how hard the staff and volunteers work to make both places so memorable and exciting for everyone.”
The inspector’s report for Bosworth Battlefield said: “The centre provides an enjoyable and informative visitor experience, with visitors able to engage with some excellent and thought-provoking displays and interpretation, both in the exhibition centre, around the wider country park setting and through a series of entertaining and informative events.”
The only other attraction in Leicestershire to win a Visit England award was the King Richard III Visitor Centre, which won the Quality Food and Drink accolade.
Go online at www.meltonmuseum.org to find out more information about Melton Carnegie Museum and its exhibits.