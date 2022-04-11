Cousins reunited for the first time in 70 years

Cousins Margaret Gordon and David McCandless, who have been reunited after 70 years apart EMN-221104-101652001

They lost contact when David emigrated to the United States with his family in 1952 but three years ago Margaret’s husband, Bill, tracked him down while researching the family tree.

An initial planned trip back to the UK - a birthday surprise arranged by David’s wife, Jo - was scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions and Jo’s fluctuating health.

But the cousins have now been reunited at Margaret and Bill’s Asfordby Hill home, with David, his wife and their three children.

Bill said: “When they met again, the joy was obvious to all who witnessed it.

“Over the next few days, reminiscences and stories anew were abundant.”

Margaret and Bill, and their family, gave David and his family a memorable tour of Melton Mowbray, and they were apparently enthralled with the rich history of the town.

They loved sampling the area’s iconic Melton pork pies, Stilton cheese, hunt cake and local beers.

Bill added: “The Americans loved what they called our ‘fabulous English town’ and were overwhelmed with the friendliness of everyone they came into contact with.