Jordan Meads and Bethany Pattern, who are preparing to run the London Marathon in crocs

It’s hard enough to run a marathon but Jordan Meads and his partner Bethany Pattern are planning to run the 26 miles wearing crocs.

Jordan, a teacher at Melton Mowbray's Birch Wood Area Special School, and Bethany are in training for next year’s London Marathon to raise money for the Carers of Leicestershire Advocacy and Support Project (CLASP), which supports local family carers.

They want to raise £2,000 and are hoping that running in the distinctive holey sandals, which have no support for the heels and ankles, will help them generate plenty of sponsorship.

The couple will also be making history because of their unusual choice of footwear.

Jordan told the Melton Times: “It’s our first time running a flat marathon, the blisters are going to be a big challenge, but we hope the style of all of our charms on our crocs will encourage others to attempt the challenge.

"We will be the first couple to run the London Marathon in crocs and hope to beat the standing record of three hours for the fastest time wearing them.”

Jordan said the CLASP charity was ‘very close to our hearts’ because of the vital help it gives family carers across Leicestershire, ensuring they have the resources and assistance they need to care for their loved ones.

Leading up to the marathon, which is on Sunday April 27, the couple are organising various fun and interesting fundraising events to engage the community and spread awareness about the cause.

These will range from bake sales and car washes to quiz nights and silent auctions.

Click HERE to sponsor Jordan and Bethany on their marathon run.