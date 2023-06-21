St Mary's Church, which is hosting a concert by Kingfisher Chorale in July

Kingfisher Chorale will celebrate the central role that music plays in William Shakespeare’s plays in their latest concert at St Mary’s Church, Melton, on Saturday July 8, at 7.30pm.

They will perform an eclectic selection of works from the 20th and 21st centuries, with accompanist being Ivan Linford.

Shakespeare’s words have inspired many composers over the years, and this programme will combine many of the best examples, including with Vaughan Williams “Serenade to Music”, for which the composer took the lyrics from ‘The Merchant of Venice’.

The playlist also includes the same composer’s Three Shakespeare Songs, which uses texts from ‘The Tempest’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.

“Shakespeare’s works are full of music and musical references”, said Giles Turner, Kingfisher’s musical director.

“Not only did he inspire the musicians of his own day, he has continued to be a rich source of inspiration for composers ever since.”

The concert is also set to feature the descriptive music of Finnish composer Jaakko Mantyjarvi and a folk-influenced piece by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel, as well as others by John Rutter, Cecilia McDowell and Paul Mellor.

Tickets for the concert cost £12, with students and children admitted for £5, if bought from the website www.kingfisherchorale.org ahead of the event, or they will cost £15 (£5) on the door.