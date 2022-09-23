County pensioners receive £100 payments to help with cost of living crisis

Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield HQ

County Hall has mailed vouchers for the one-off payments to around 11,000 older people as part of their £10 million-plus package of support designed to support people in the face of soaring energy bills and rising food prices and other day-to-day costs.

The wide-ranging support includes delivering food vouchers for 14,000 children during school holidays.

The voucher can be exchanged for cash at any PayPoint retailer by December 16.

Councillor Lee Breckon, the council’s cabinet lead member for finance and resources, said: “Everywhere you look it is obvious that vulnerable people in Leicestershire are feeling the bite of the cost-of-living crisis.