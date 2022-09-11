County leaders come together for new King's proclamation ceremony

From left, Kevin Feltham, chair of Leicestershire County Council, Mehmooda Duke MBE, The High Sheriff, Michael Kapur OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire and George Cole, Lord Mayor of Leicester take part in a ceremony today for the proclamation of the new reign of King Charles III

At 1pm, in Leicester, the High Sheriff stood on the steps of the town hall with the Lord-Lieutenant, Lord Mayor of Leicester, and chair of the county council to read the proclamation of the King.

It came the day after the new monarch’s proclamation was made at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms and read aloud at the Royal Exchange in London.

Today it was also read aloud at Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle and Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.

By order of the Accession Council, a duty is conferred on the High Sheriff to make the proclamation in Leicester and Leicestershire, along with all other areas of the country.

Flags which had flown at half-mast since The Queen’s death, on Thursday, were raised briefly to their full height to mark the start of His Majesty’s reign.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Michael Kapur OBE, said: “We are all grieving The Queen and the next few days will be a period of collective mourning.

“The reading of the proclamation is a significant moment following The Queen’s death.”

The High Sheriff, Mehmooda Duke MBE, said: “The proclamation of the new sovereign is a very old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries.

“In an age where modern technology will convey news around the globe in an instant, the proclamation is not the means by which people will learn that they have a new Monarch.

"It is, however, one of the first occasions when communities have the opportunity to come together and reflect on a moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving monarch ended and our new king succeeded.”

Civic leaders were joined by faith leaders, representatives of the emergency services, armed forces cadets, and members of the public.

Other local readings will follow around the county, at which the Lord-Lieutenant will be represented by his deputies.