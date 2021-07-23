County Hall publishes annual payments made to councillors

Leicestershire County Council headquarters at Glenfield EMN-210723-131352001

Leicestershire County Council has revealed it paid £967,543 to its 55 members in basic allowances, special responsibility payments and expenses during that year.

The highest earner was Byron Rhodes, who was paid £32,800, with his salary bumped up through his position as deputy leader.

Mr Rhodes retired from local government after a long career as a councillor before this year’s elections, deciding not to stand again for his Belvoir seat.

Alan Pearson was paid £16,238, including £4,808 for his chairmanship of the environment and transport scrutiny committee.

Mr Pearson, who was member for Melton West, also stood down before County Hall’s May ballot, citing personal healh reasons.

Both Pam Posnett (Melton East) and Joe Orson (Melton Wolds), who were both re-elected in May, were paid just the basic annual allowance of £11,430.

The leader of the county council, Nick Rushton, was paid the biggest salary during the year - he received £51,610, including £38,730 for his special responsibility and £1,450 in expenses.