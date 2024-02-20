Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield HQ

The authority plans to invest £129million more to meet growing demand, mainly in social care, and an extra £113million to cover inflation and the National Living Wage increase over four years.

The council will aim to balance the books next year using £6million of reserves – the first time this has been required - and it forecasts a budget gap of £83million by 2028 after planned savings.

A three per cent increase in County Hall’s share of Council Tax bills is proposed to help pay for core services - and a two per cent increase in the adult social care precept – generating in total £18milion more for frontline services - is planned from April and equates to a £1.46 a week for a Band D home.

Councillor Lee Breckon, cabinet member for resources, said: “Councils across the country face eye-watering challenges. Thanks to taking tough decisions, and saving £262m since 2010, we’re not at crisis point. We’re proud about being open and highly efficient and we’ll continue to work with Government ministers on the reform needed to help us do more for our residents.

“This is our toughest ever budget but we’re doing the best we can with the money we have, and I’m pleased that most people who responded to our consultation support the approach. And it’s good news that extra government funding means we can scale back waste site closures and invest in tackling flooding.”