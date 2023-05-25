Councillor Alan Hewson (second from right) pictured after being re-elected as Mayor of Melton with new Deputy Mayor, Tim Webster, and their partners

Councillor Hewson (Ind), who was re-elected in Croxton Kerrial ward at the recent local elections, received 27 out of 28 votes at the annual meeting backing him to stay in post for a further year.

He was nominated by Councillor Margaret Glancy, who told the meeting: “I would be more than happy to propose Councillor Hewson for another year.

"He’s done a fabulous job this year.”

He was seconded by Councillor Pip Allnatt and no other nominations were made.

The Mayor, who is a farmer at Eastwell, told colleagues: “I would like to thank you for a second year.

"Last year was a really interesting year but it was a busy year and I will be calling on the Deputy to help me out.”

Earlier in the evening, Councillor Hewson thanked his wife, Jane, for her support during his Mayoral year.

He announced that his fundraising year had raised more than £6,000 for his chosen charities, Dove Cottage Day Hospice at Stathern and LOROS, the county hospice charity.

Councillor Tim Webster (Con) was elected as Deputy Mayor and will likely be Mayor for the civic year 2024-25.

The Mayor presented certificates of recognition to outgoing councillors, who retired or weren’t re-elected after May 4’s ballot.

