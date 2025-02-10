Councillors held a meeting with Melton's farmers

Councillors have met up with farmers to see how residents across the Melton borough can help them in their work.

The meeting was called in response to the challenges the farming industry faces with rising costs, increasing rural crime and the new inheritance tax family farms need to pay to pass it on to a relative.

Melton Borough Council deputy leader, Councillor Margaret Glancy, and cabinet member, Councillor Sharon Butcher, who are both Independents, were keen to organise it as a non-political forum.

Around a dozen farmers were present as well as Hugh Brown, CEO of Melton Mowbray Livestock Market.

They were keen to get locals to respect the countryside more by doing simple things like keeping dogs on their leads near livestock, bagging up dog waste and disposing of it and closing gates to protect farm animals.

People are also urged to take their rubbish home with them and also report any suspected incidents of hare coursing to the police.

Councillor Butcher said: “All of these things cause financial stress on our farmers which can contribute to mental health issues.

"These are easy things for us to all to take on board and make life easier for our farmers .

"Also fly tipping on farmland is a big financial burden, especially when it includes asbestos - if you see anyone fly-tipping, get there registration number and report them.

"We should also buy meat and milk and support our local butchers and farmshops because all these things add up to helping our local farmers.”

Councillor Butcher said: “I’ve thought about our farmers for quite a while because my grandad and uncle were dairy farmers, we have always had horses and appreciated the countryside.

"We thought about what can we do for our borough farmers and it was a pleasure to listen to the things they had to say.

"I wanted this meeting to be non-political and not be a battle about what the Conservatives have done or Labour are doing.

"This is only part of our drive and we are In talks with the Stockyard to hold an educational day.”