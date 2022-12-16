A computer graphic of what a stretch of the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road will look like close to the entrance to Twin Lakes theme park

The North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) project has stalled many times since planning permission was confirmed more than three years ago and in September it appeared the scheme was doomed because of Leicestershire County Council’s perilous financial position and its desperate need to slash its budget.

But members of the cabinet at County Hall today voted to approve the council’s funding contribution to enable the relief road to go ahead because it was felt it still represents value for money and it would be incredibly costly to mothball it at this stage with the investment already made in it.

Advertisement

Reacting to the county council’s decision, Melton Borough Council leader, Joe Orson, said: “I am delighted that the county council have reaffirmed their commitment to funding the north and east sections of the relief road for Melton Mowbray.

The route and the six roundabouts which will make up the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road when it opens in 2025

“We know the pressure on public finances is stark and all councils are under significant pressure, so to receive confirmation of the county council’s continuing commitment to the road is the best early Christmas present we could have had.

"It’s been a long journey, but by working together with our county colleagues, and with the overwhelming support of our MP Alicia Kearns, it’s now going to go ahead.

Advertisement

“The relief road is so vital to our residents and businesses and the investment and development opportunities this could bring to our local area are phenomenal.

"We will continue to support and work closely with the County Council to ensure the southern section of the road can come forward as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

The cost of the scheme has doubled to £127million since it was first costed four years ago due to soaring inflation and construction costs.

The government agreed to contribute £49.5million back then and there is no indication it is likely to increase that amount despite lobbying from the council and MP Alicia Kearns.

Advertisement

A major sticking point is the rising cost to the county council, which has gone up from £23million to £51million in just a year.

County Hall is forward funding its contribution to the scheme in the knowledge it will get its money back eventually from developers building 4,500 homes around the bypass route, which connects the A606 Nottingham Road to the north with the A606 Burton Road to the south.

Advertisement

The importance of the bypass was brought sharply into focus in the last week with traffic chaos caused by closures due to burst water pipes on both Thorpe Road and Saxby Road, which are main routes in and out of the town.

The building of the NEMMDR relief road would give those drivers the option to travel east of the town and away from the centre.

Advertisement