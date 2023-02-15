Councillors approve rent increases for Melton borough tenants
Council tenants across the Melton borough will see their rents increase, on average, by just over seven per cent from April.
By Nick Rennie
Members of the cabinet voted to approve the increase suggested by officials as part of the budget for the Housing Revenue Account for the next financial year.
A report which went before their latest meeting indicated that the rise is in line with the ceiling suggested by government.
The council will also set up a hardship fund to support struggling tenants, with one-off vouchers awarded.