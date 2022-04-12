Councillor retires after attending nearly every meeting for 57 years

Richard Easom retires as a councillor on Grimston, Saxelbye and Shoby Parish Council - he is pictured (seated) with wife Jane and their daughters, plus council chair Tony Lomas EMN-221204-110855001

His wife, Jane, and their daughters, plus friends and colleagues joined council members at Grimston village hall to pay tribute to his incredible service to the community.

Richard, a former farmer, joined the parish Council as clerk a couple of years before being elected a parish councillor in 1965.

Council clerk, Janice Kemp, told the Melton Times: “Richard has attended nearly every parish council meeting for the last 57 years.

“He always clearly articulated a balanced and considered view, at the same time as moving with the times.

“Richard has been a respected chairman of the council approximately every four to five years, giving speeches at the annual meetings and leading the team around him - Heaven knows how many planning site visits he has attended.”

Among his many achievements while serving with the authority was his passionate lobbying to keep the Grimston village school open until it finally closed in 1978.

Richard instigated the installation of street lighting in Grimston, he was instrumental in gaining conservation status for the village and he also played a leading role in getting bus shelters built in the villages of the parish.

His career also involved a three-year spell as a member of the local Rural District Council, which was the forerunner to Melton Borough Council.

Mrs Kemp added: “Richard’s passion for the parish in which he lives, and used to farm in, is exemplary.