Melton Spinney Road IMAGE: Google StreetView

Councillor Simon Lumley, one of the representatives of Melton Newport Ward, has made several reports to County Hall’s highways department to flag up issues with Melton Spinney Road – a route which links the town with Scalford and Twinlakes theme park.

In an email sent to the council, he writes: “Part of Melton Spinney Road, close to the first Carnegie Crescent turn, is heavily subsiding and getting increasingly worse.

“I have reported this around three times over the past six months on Leicestershire County Council’s ‘Report a Problem’ page with detailed comments and before Christmas 2023 by email escalation here, with disappointingly no further action.

“Some local residents have told me just this week that they now have to drive on the other side of the road, to avoid it, as it is so severe and would damage their vehicles.

“I know a large and deep pothole also recently formed within this subsidence area, which I recently reported separately as well on the LCC website.”

Councillor Lumley has also reported ‘many large and deep potholes, fallen signs and faded road markings’ on the A606 between Upper Broughton and the outskirts of Nottingham.

He is frustrated by the lack of action and says he has been in contact with the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.