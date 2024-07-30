Council to consider plans for new village children's home
Members of Melton Borough Council’s planning committee will consider the proposals, at Old Ivy House on Chapel Street, at their meeting on Thursday.
Councillors will be recommended by officials to permit the planning application, which was made by Anchor Care and Education Ltd.
Planning officers say in a report that there would be a strict limit on the number of residents and that the proposals would not impact on the quality life of neighbouring residents.
The council has, however, received 33 letters of objection from residents and Barkestone Plungar and Redmile Parish Council also wrote to register its opposition to the plans.
They cite reasons including the village not being suitable for the home, concerns over a large number of vehicles visiting and the threat of anti-social behaviour.
