Melton Borough Council’s ruling administration has reacted angrily to an accusation from the opposition leader that it was ‘dodging scrutiny’ by declining to answer questions during meetings.

Councillor Ronan Browne, who leads the opposing Conservative group, was unhappy that Labour and Independent councillors, who control the authority, did not answer questions posed by Tory members at the latest full council meetings and instead said they would be answered in writing within two weeks.

He said it was setting a dangerous precedent and eroding trust in a democratic institution but the Labour leader of the council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, hit back, saying the meeting had a packed agenda and that there was not enough time to devote to the 38 questions asked and to do them justice.

Councillor Browne pointed out that cabinet members were being paid an allowance of over £6,500 a year on top of the basic councillor allowance of £5,000 and that they should be able to answer basic questions in open council to keep the public informed.

He said, in a strongly worded statement: “This is a blatant attempt to dodge scrutiny and keep the public in the dark about the decisions being made on their behalf.

"Residents deserve answers, not silence.

"Blocking opposition questions sets a dangerous precedent and erodes trust in our democratic institutions.”

Opposition members argue that the move demonstrates a lack of willingness from the ruling administration to engage in open and constructive dialogue with the public.

“Our role as councillors is to hold the administration to account and ensure decisions are made transparently and in the best interests of residents,” added Cllr. Browne.

“By shutting down questions, Labour and the Independents are failing in their duty to the public.”

The leader, Councillor Allnatt, branded the accusations by the Conservatives as ‘disgraceful’

He said, in a counter-statement: “The facts are very simple. We had a packed agenda. To show respect to members of the public, many local farmers and for the Mayor, we reordered the agenda within the rules agreed by Conservative councillors over 20 years.

“First, I answered public questions, second, we debated motions on the inheritance tax for family farms.

“Then we started on councillors’ 38 questions and answers. To do each question justice we could not possibly hear all of them in the time allowed.

“However, each questioner receives a written answer with the opportunity for further questions next time we meet.”

The Tory criticism was also dismissed by Independent Councillor Margaret Glancy, deputy leader of the council, as ‘simply untrue and political spin’.

"The Conservative leader is well aware of our ‘rule book’, the Constitution, which restricts members questions to 20 minutes which has always been sufficient,” she said.

“We had a packed agenda and important issues to debate – expecting the meeting to be extended by near two hours to potentially respond to 38 questions is unrealistic.”

Councillor Glancy said there were many opportunities for the Tory group to get information about policy and decision-making through briefings with the chief executive and all councillors, group leader meetings and by attending working groups.