The cones which have been placed on a pedestrian refuge on the A607 between Melton and Kirby Bellars

Leicestershire County Council replaced bollards damaged in a road accident with temporary cones last Friday.

But social media has been flooded with comments about motorists hitting the raised area of the refuge and the cones because they were not visible enough in the dark.

One person posted: “Once again about nine cars have crashed into that stupid useless thing in the middle of the road on the A607 at Kirby Bellars because it’s dirty and the reflectors were taken out some point.

"It’s like a war zone with I’m sure thousands of pounds damage done to these cars!”

Another posted: “Three cars with flat tyres this morning, one being recovered.

"Please beware and stay to the left when passing through.

"The cones are not very reflective in the dark either unfortunately.”

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times this morning (Wednesday): “This is an issue of which we are aware and are taking action to rectify.

“The bollards on this pedestrian refuge were damaged in a road traffic collision on Friday December 9, following which our highways team placed temporary cones at the site to replace the missing bollards, after a call from the police.

“After receiving several other enquiries, we sent our team to check the cones were still in place.

"The bollards are due to be replaced next week.