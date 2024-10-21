Melton Borough Council's Parkside offices

Melton Borough Council has pledged to take action against online abusers of its officials following ‘increasingly abusive behaviour on social media’.

It is understood that some members of staff have been left distressed by being targeted by trolls on platforms such as Facebook.

And this has now prompted political and professional leaders at the authority to issue a joint-statement in support of employees.

The statement says: “Over recent weeks we have observed increasingly abusive behaviour on social media, from a small number of individuals, directed towards specific officers.

"As political and professional leaders at Melton Borough Council we are issuing this joint statement to make clear that this is unacceptable and to demonstrate our united and collective condemnation of any and all such abusive messages or behaviours.”

The council says it is ‘receptive to feedback’ on decisions it makes and that complaints should be made through the proper channels.

The authority’s complaints process ensures independent accountability, it states, via the Housing or Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

The joint-statement adds: "What is not acceptable is for individuals to be targeted on social media, and for inaccurate, and personally abusive messages to be posted, where the people being attacked care for and serve our community every day.

“We expect this to stop and wish to make clear that the council will take reasonable and appropriate action against those who harass or abuse our hard working and dedicated team.”

In July 2023, the council made a unanimous commitment to the Local Government Association’s Debate Not Hate campaign.

This was aimed at raising standards in public life and combating abuse levelled towards members and officers.

The joint-statement is designed to build on that stance following an uptick in abusive online comments directed at the council’s officials.

It is signed by Councillor Pip Allnatt (leader of the council); Councillor Ronan Browne (leader of the Conservative Group); Councillor Mike Brown (leader of the Labour Group); Councillor Margaret Glancy (leader of the Independent Group) and Edd de Coverly, chief executive of the council.

Click HERE to make a complaint about a councillor or officer at Melton Borough Council after searching for ‘feedback and complaints’.