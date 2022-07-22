Council pledges to help Melton people cope with cost of living crisis

Melton Council news

Cabinet members discussed the issue at their latest meeting with many local people facing financial challenges with bills for power, food and petrol soaring in recent months.

The council has developed a Cost-of-Living Action Plan to reflect the needs of communities across the borough.

A new web page has been created with links to information, advice and support and a direct referral form is now in place so the authority’s case management team can provide advice and assistance to anybody who is struggling.

The council has also referred 236 residents since May to the Leicestershire County Council Household Support Fund with the majority of those people seeking support with food, fuel and paying bills.

More money will be allocated to struggling households through a £73,000 discretionary funding pot for the government’s council tax/energy rebate scheme.

A cost-of-living support information leaflet will be produced and made available to residents.

The council will also pursue creating a community supermarket scheme, in partnership with charities and local food producers.

Councillor Malise Graham, portfolio holder for people and communities, told the meeting: “We know that times are hard for many households in our borough and I think we all agree that things are likely to get worse, especially with the energy capping increase coming later this year.