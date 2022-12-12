A person kneeling on the pavement begs for money on The Strand in central London on October 1, 2022, as campaigners gather in the city to protest against the cost of living crisis. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) which pledges to find emergency accommodation for homeless people in extreme cold weather.

The authority has already moved to support people who need somewhere warm to stay since the cold snap set in this month.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: “The council cannot comment on individual cases but can confirm that our teams, along with our partners, are actively helping individuals who need support via SWEP.

"Nobody needs to sleep rough and we will do all that we can to help people in Melton to a place of safety and to provide ongoing support.

“If you are at risk of homelessness in Melton, or know someone who is, we will always offer advice and support to prevent or relieve this situation where possible.”

"Please contact our Housing Options Team, on the number above, so that we can provide appropriate advice and support.”

Residents are advised to call its housing options team on 01664 502502 if they or someone they know needs assistance.

They can also click HERE to flag up someone sleeping rough in the borough or any person who has no access to a warm place to stay.

