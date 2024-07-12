Melton Theatre and Councillor Ronan Browne, leader of the Conservative group on Melton Borough Council

The opposition leader at Melton Borough Council has criticised a late decision to reallocate £2million of ‘levelling up’ funding awarded to the town.

We reported yesterday (Thursday) that the borough council had decided to take the money away from Melton Theatre due to the reported financial issues at SMB College Group, which manages the theatre.

Cabinet members from the ruling Labour and Independent group decided to instead give the funds to the project to develop the Stockyard, on the cattle market site, which had already received £11million in levelling up funding.

The council said the decision, which is dependant on government approval, had to be made quickly because of time constraints on spending the funds meant it would otherwise be lost.

But Councillor Ronan Browne, leader of the Tory group on the council, said in a statement: “Over the past 12 months the Conservative group have warned the ruling groups and officers at Melton Borough Council that the college proposition was not viable due to the difficult financial position of the college.

"However they were told that everything was on track and work was happening in the background to keep the theatre project.

“Clearly this was not the case as we can see with the press coverage in the Melton Times.

“The Conservative group welcome the investment that had already been made to the cattle market but see that the last minute announcement of needing to move a further £2 million to the cattle market and not able to clearly state what exactly the money will be spent on as poor planning and poor management of a major project.

"Rightly, the public are confused, sceptical and concerned about the announcement leaving many questions needing to be answered.”

The Conservative Group is unhappy because it says the ruling group did not liaise more closely with it over the decision to repurpose the levelling up money. It will request more information at the full council meeting on July 25.

Explaining the decision taken by the cabinet this week, Melton Borough Council told the Melton Times: “Following the intervention from the FE Commissioner, the council has worked both with the college and the commission to understand the implications associated with the proposed £2million investment into the theatre; secured through the Levelling Up Fund.

"Following ongoing discussions and support, regrettably the college have confirmed that due to the current intervention, they are not able to deliver the improvements to the theatre as planned or in accordance with the timescales stipulated by the Levelling Up programme.

“The council are continuing to support the college regarding their current financial challenge and local provision, but in relation to the Levelling Up Funding, the choice was to either return the money to government or identify alternative options which could meet the grant requirements both in terms of outcomes and an ability to deliver within the timescales.

"Accordingly, the only viable option was to transfer the funding towards the extension of an existing project, enabling the trader hall at the cattle market to be renovated and repurposed into a covered multi-functional space that could host cultural events and activities throughout the year.

“The council is awaiting confirmation from government prior to finalising this proposal.”