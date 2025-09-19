Council officials to visit tenants for special engagement week

The council-owned Beckmill Court in Melton

Council tenants in Melton Mowbray will get the chance to flag up issues they may have during a special week next month.

Housing officials from Melton Borough Council will tour council-owned properties in a proactive initiative they’re calling the Big Door Knock.

Representatives from the housing repairs team, tenancy services and tenant engagement team will be visiting homes to speak directly with council tenants about their homes and communities.

This will give tenants the chance to share feedback on their experience of living in their homes and communities, raise any concerns or issues, highlight repairs needed in their homes, update their contact details and talk about what matters most to them.

Council staff visiting will also have the equipment available to carry out inspections of any issues raised by tenants, or to make follow up appointments and to connect people with advice and support.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of the council, said: “We pride ourselves in offering high quality landlord services and engaging with your tenants is a key part of that.

"By getting out into the community we can have meaningful conversations with our tenants and understand if there is any further support we can offer to them to help with their individual needs.

“In addition, housing repairs are a vital part of maintaining safe and comfortable homes. We want to hear directly from tenants and see any issues first-hand.

"No repair is too small - we encourage residents to report problems as soon as they arise so we can resolve them quickly and efficiently.”

The first visit will be to the Fairmead Estate, including the Drummond Walk flats, on Monday October 6, followed by the New Street flats the following day.

Other visits will be made to Victoria Street, Sandy Lane, Dalby Road, Princess Drive, Queensway (October 8), Bentley Street flats (October 9) and then Beckmill Court (October 10).

The Big Door Knock is part of an ongoing commitment to engage with tenants and improve landlord services, the council says.

Go to www.melton.gov.uk/reportarepair to report repairs online at any time.

Alternatively, tenants can speak to their housing officer or call the customer service team on 01664 502 502.