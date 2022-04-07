Council offers funding for Melton Platinum Jubilee events

Latest news from Melton Council EMN-220704-154612001

Eligible community groups, charities and parish councils organising events and projects can apply for grants between £70 and £700 to help make their local celebrations a success.

A series of events, including markets, exhbitions, a fun fair, street parties and live entertainment, have already been lined up for the extended bank holiday between Thursday June 2 and Sunday 5, which will mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Councillor Alison Freer, the council’s portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, said: “We already run a well-established and successful community grants scheme in Melton through which a range of community groups make a positive difference to our communities.

“We are pleased to build on this success to offer a one-off Platinum Jubilee Small Grants Scheme to help our local communities celebrate the Jubilee this year.

“We expect there will be a high level of demand and unfortunately we won’t be able to fund every request but we know that a small amount of funding can make a big difference to delivering projects and initiatives in local communities and we look forward to seeing what comes forward through this scheme.

“We would particularly welcome applications where there is some match funding in place to help the available funds go further.”

Deadline for applications for grant funding is 11.59pm on Sunday April 24 - go to www.melton.gov.uk/platinumjubilee for details on applying.

All events being planned for the Platinum Jubilee should be registered on the Leicestershire County Council website and, if a street or road needs to be closed to traffic, approval must be sought by submitting a formal application.

All fees and documentation associated with the legal application have been waived for The Queen’s Jubilee events and the application time has been reduced to six weeks.

Organisers of events involving selling food and drink, having live music on a stage, or on council land or a green space, need to apply for a temporary event notice from the borough council.