Melton Mowbray railway station

Elderly and disabled people, plus those with sight issues, have in recent weeks voiced concerns about the impact of the move, which they say will present even more challenges for them when they travel on trains.

East Midlands Railway, which manages the town station, off Burton Street, say passengers will still be able to buy tickets online and via a mobile app and that staff will be available for support once a week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, has written a strongly worded letter of objection to Transport Focus, the independent watchdog which wants to hear from passengers and other interested parties.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport at County Hall, who has written a strongly worded letter to Transport Focus regarding plans to close railway station ticket offices

In the letter, he specifically refers to the proposals to close ticket offices in Melton Mowbray, Hinckley and Narborough, describing them as a ‘short-sighted’ move.He said that at a time when the rail industry should be ‘doing all it can’ to encourage people to travel by rail these proposal do nothing to promote travel by rail as being safe for and inclusive of all customers, with older and disabled people complaining they will struggle to use machines and online ticket services, as well being denied assistance from staff when they need to cross the line to the other platform.

Councillor O’Shea said: “Melton is a growing town with an increasing population, so train travel must be accessible, reasonable and simple as possible.“With Hinckley and Narborough, we’re supporting the case set out by Midlands Connect for significant improvements to the current, poor service offer between Leicester and Birmingham and we want the re-instatement of direct services between Coventry and Leicester.“We should be enhancing facilities in anticipation of greater passenger numbers – not reducing them.”

He added: “I feel passionate about our commitment as a public transport authority to support the rail network and to deliver on carbon and congestion reduction strategies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We need an integrated travel experience which boosts business and leisure in the region and the train should be the travel of choice.”