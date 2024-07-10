Council leader tells colleagues about cancer diagnosis
The leader of Leicestershire County Council is temporarily stepping down due to health reasons.
Councillor Nick Rushton, the member for Valley Division in north-west Leicestershire, informed members at a meeting of the county council today (Wednesday) that he has been diagnosed with cancer and will soon be undergoing treatment.
County Hall say Deborah Taylor, the current Deputy Leader, is stepping up to be the Acting Leader in Councillor Rushton’s absence.
Councillor Robert Ashman is joining the county council’s cabinet to take on responsibilities for economic development.
