Leicestershire County Council leader Nick Rushton

The leader of Leicestershire County Council is temporarily stepping down due to health reasons.

Councillor Nick Rushton, the member for Valley Division in north-west Leicestershire, informed members at a meeting of the county council today (Wednesday) that he has been diagnosed with cancer and will soon be undergoing treatment.

County Hall say Deborah Taylor, the current Deputy Leader, is stepping up to be the Acting Leader in Councillor Rushton’s absence.

