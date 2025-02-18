The moment Melton Borough Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, dabbed the forehead of Matthew Bland with a handkerchief as he was filming a You Tube video outside the council offices in Parkside

Melton Borough Council’s leader has faced calls for his resignation following an incident involving a council tenant.

Councillor Pip Allnatt was filmed outside the council offices in Parkside approaching Matthew Bland, who was filming for a You Tube channel, which has featured videos criticising the council.

The Labour leader of the council can then be seen removing a hanky from Mr Bland’s top pocket before dabbing his forehead after referring to Mr Bland’s ‘lies, deceit and distortion’ and adding that ‘I still love you’.

Mr Bland considered the altercation, which took place on December 11, to be an assault and he reported Councillor Allnatt to the police.

Councillor Ronan Browne, leader of the Conservative group on Melton Borough Council

An officer from the Melton station spoke to the leader last week, gave him advice and the matter was dealt with via a letter of apology and a community resolution, which is defined as an informal agreement between a victim and an offender to deal with less serious offences.

Mr Bland says his health has been affected by the incident and in a new video outside the police station he calls on the leader to leave his position because he says he has violated the accepted standards required of someone in public office.

He was unhappy that the letter of apology was handwritten on a piece of a paper rather than on official headed notepaper from the council.

Melton and Syston Conservative Association has released a statement also calling for the leader to resign. The organisation said Councillor Pip Allnatt had taken a Victim Awareness Course following the incident which it claimed made his position untenable.

Melton Borough Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, who has faced calls for him to resign after an incident outside the council offices

In the statement, Councillor Ronan Browne, leader of the Tory group on the borough council, states: “The fact that the leader of Melton Borough Council is being forced to attend a Victim Awareness Course speaks volumes about his character and fitness to lead the council.

"His actions have undermined the trust of those he is meant to serve, and it is clear that he is no longer capable of fulfilling his role.

"Councillor Pip Allnatt must resign immediately as leader of Melton Borough Council."

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “A report was received that on December 13 last year, a 60-year-old man had been assaulted in Station Approach, off Burton Street, Melton Mowbray.

“The victim stated that another man had removed a handkerchief from the victim’s top pocket and then dabbed the victim on the face with it.

“On Thursday (February 12), a man in his 70s was spoken to by police and given words of advice.

"He was also dealt with by way of a community resolution and a letter of apology was provided to the victim.”

When approached for comment by the Melton Times, Councillor Allnatt pointed out that he had not admitted a common assault charge and was not interviewed under caution by police.

He later added: “I am pleased that the police statement confirms my earlier comment, and that the Conservative Party’s version is exaggerated.

"I believe that the general public will draw their own conclusions about why they choose to do that.

"My conscience is clear. I just hope theirs is.”